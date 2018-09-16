Cheers! Dark Star Brewing Company joins up with Barns Green Half Marathon

The Dark Star Brewing Company has become the main sponsor of this year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km race which take place on Sunday, September 30.

Dark Star joins Networks Centre, Bluecoat Sports Centre and MoreThan as sponsors of this long-standing local event.

Perhaps best known for its iconic session beer, Hophead, Dark Star is based in Partridge Green and recently won the Champion Strong Beer of Britain with their beer, Revelation.

Managing director James Cuthbertson said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring The Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km races. This great local event raises a lot of money for good causes and falls in line with our desire to make a positive impact in our local community as we do via the Dark Star Foundation.

“A huge amount of work goes into staging the event, and after the races all runners with a medal can join us at our beer festival, Hopfest in Partridge Green for some live music, and great food and drink and your medal will entitle you to free entry and a free pint courtesy of Dark Star.”

Barns Green Half Marathon committee chairman Vernon Jennings said: “It is wonderful to have Dark Star Brewing involved with our race this year. We are extremely proud of what the race has been able to achieve and each year the event gets bigger with more runners, and spectators. Our charity this year is once again, St Catherine’s Hospice.

Because of the involvement of our sponsors, we will be able to allocate even more funds to our chosen charity as well as to the various local and junior organisations, societies and clubs that help organise the event on the day.”

This year will be the 36th running of the Barns Green Half Marathon and the third year of the new 10km race which last year attracted almost 600 runners.

The event is organised and run entirely by volunteers and all the money raised goes towards supporting local clubs, sports clubs and societies as well as different charities.

Since the event began in 1982, this unique village event has raised a huge amount of money for charity.

Last year over 2,000 runners registered to take part in the two races which run through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex including the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

In the school grounds, the magnificent Christ’s Hospital School marching band will be playing as all the runners go passed providing a great spectacle and boost for all those taking part.