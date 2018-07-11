Charlotte Topping from Mannings Heath Golf Club and Sue Puttock from Slinfold Park Golf & Country Club are both one step closer to a round of a lifetime with a European Tour star.

The pair have won through a regional final of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy, run in partnership with England Golf.

Susan Puttock of Slinfold Park Golf and Country Club during the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy Women's South Regional Final at Haywards Heath Golf Club in West Sussex - 2nd June 2017.

The Sussex golfers kept alive their dream of a place in the pro-am of the British Masters supported by Sky Sports when they qualified at Haywards Heath Golf Club.

Now they’ll head to England Golf Week in August at Frilford Heath Golf Club, in Oxfordshire, for the national finals of the Chase Your Dream Trophy.

The top players there will play in the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge and the winning team there will make a date for the British Masters.

It’s a journey which is already capturing the imaginations of thousands of amateur golfers in clubs affiliated to England Golf, just as it did in its inaugural year 12 months ago.

Last year, the three overall winners partnered Ryder Cup hero Nicolas Colsaerts at the pro-am of the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House.

Puttock, who scored a net 71 in qualifying on the Sussex course, was proud of what she’d achieved so far.

She said: “The day went really well and it was a fantastic experience from the off.

“I’ll take the memories of the par that I played on the 18th hole. Let’s hope for more moments like the ones at Hayward’s Heath!”

Topping, who plays of a handicap of eight, added: “I had a lovely round and really enjoyed each hole. I’m hoping to push my game to the next level at Frilford Heath.”

“Fingers crossed that I can go all the way to the British Masters – who knows!”

Bridgestone’s consumer sales and marketing director, Farrell Dolan said: “Both Charlotte and Sue have done fantastically to qualify for the next round amongst a field of fantastic golfers.

“They’ll continue to chase her dream of playing at the British Masters!

“Our Chase Your Dream Trophy has captured the imaginations of many, many golfers.

“We want to build on our 2017 successes and create another competition that is etched in the diaries of English amateur players – including Charlotte and Sue!”

For more information about Bridgestone and its Chase Your Dream concept, visit www.nomatterwhat.uk.com