Carruthers is pot on with magnificent bar billiards season

Stuart Carruthers ensured he wrote himself in to the history books at the Horsham & District Bar Billiards League’s Finals Night last Tuesday.

The night will go down in local billiards folklaw as the one where Carruthers swept the board with the season’s trophies.

He concluded his best-ever campaign as men’s individual champion, doubles champion, with Stephen Hopkins, highest break (14,850), men’s highest score (15,460), Division 2 winner, with Roffey H, best Division 2 performance, Team Plate runner-up, with Roffey H, Masters winner and finally Masters highest break and highest score.

In addition, Carruthers received a special presentation of his Sussex 20k-club red polo shirt from county secretary Jean Brackenridge.

This accompanies the blue Sussex shirt acquired on his debut for the county last year.

Other matters decided on the evening saw Windmill GG prevent a Plough League-and-Cup double, lifting the Team Cup 4-1. There were wins for Mick Holmwood, Graham Daniels, Tony Franks and Johnny Haigh, with Dave Vizor taking a consolationary frame for Plough.

Roffey Cricket Club took the Team Plate 3-2 with wins for Paul Jobbins, Graham Sparksman and Colin Southouse. For runners-up Roffey H, Carruthers and Iain Tarrant and won.

Iain Tarrant and Dave Howlett fought out the Division 2 singles with Tarrant winning 2-1. Paul Jobbins and Ros Appleby went one better than last year in the mixed doubles, beating three-times winners Clive and Margo Thompson 2-1.

Carruthers and Stephen Hopkins beat last year’s champions Rob Jones and Tarrant 2-0 in an all-Roffey H men’s pairs final.

The senior singles has been held in abeyance in deference to Dick Cable, who sadly lost his wife Mags earlier the same day.

Ros Appleby, another notable performer on the day, improved on being last year’s runner-up in the ladies singles, beating Ding Johnson 2-0. Carruthers won his first men’s singles title when he beat Dave Howlett 2-0.