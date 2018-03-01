Campbell bemoans lack of fire power with relegation looming for Horsham

‘If only we could find the back of the net we wouldn’t be struggling – but we just can’t.’

That was Horsham manager Al Campbell’s take on the way the season is panning out, and it certainly was the case at Broadbridge Heath on Saturday against a defensive Milton Keynes side.

Horsham suffered their 13th defeat of the season; a 2-1 reverse that leaves them six points adrift at the bottom of South Premier Division 1.

The visitors, comfortably mid-table, didn’t have much at stake and played their normal patient game waiting for opportunities to strike on the break. Horsham were much more on the front foot, passed the ball well, and looked much the more threatening side. But despite several chances they couldn’t find an opening goal.

At half-time it was 0-0, with Horsham in the ascendancy. However, with a sense of inevitable doom, the visitors opened the scoring when, following a short corner, a speculative slap into the D was deflected past Isaacs in the Horsham goal.

The visitors became more defensive, Horsham more aggressive and Sean Pearcy levelled up the match, again following broken play after a short corner.

But having lost the services of Ellis Wooley, Horsham don’t have any real threat from such attacking set-pieces.

Dom Male has scored whenever he has played this season but was unavailable, while Barney Knights-Johnson leads the scoring,but Horsham need more than one goal machine.

Isaacs again played a blinder between the sticks for Horsham but, this was the sort of game was always going to be decided by a scrappy goal and, no surprises, it fell to MK.

“We just have to face the fact we don’t have the firepower this time around,” said Campbell. “We need to blood more young academy players, recruit new talent, and look to regroup for next season.”

Horsham travel to Oxford University this Saturday.