Bronze medal for Hinch and England women's hockey team at Commonwealth Games

Maddie Hinch added another medal to her collection as England women's hockey team secured bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

The West Chiltington-based goalkeeper helped her team-mates to victory in the third-place play-off match in Australia in the early hours of the morning.

They trashed India 6-0 to claim the accolade and with it, bring up England's 100th medal at the Games on the Gold Coast.

Sophie Bray scored a hat-trick after Hollie Pearne-Webb had put England ahead, with Alex Danson and Laura Unsworth completing the rout.

Hinch and her team-mates, who had lost 2-1 to India in the group stage, had won silver at the previous Games in Glasgow in 2014.

The victory ensured they bounced back from their semi-final 2-1 shootout loss to New Zealand, who went on to beat Australia 4-1 in the final and take gold.

Hinch also won Olympic gold in Rio 2016.