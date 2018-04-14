Bronze medal comes as a 'disappointment' for Hinch and England women at Commonwealth Games

Maddie Hinch added another medal to her collection as England women's hockey team secured bronze at the Commonwealth Games, but revealed it was a 'disappointment'.

The West Chiltington-based goalkeeper helped her team-mates to victory in the third-place play-off match in Australia in the early hours of the morning.



They trashed India 6-0 to claim the accolade and with it, bring up England's 100th medal at the Games on the Gold Coast.



Sophie Bray scored a hat-trick after Hollie Pearne-Webb had put England ahead, with Alex Danson and Laura Unsworth completing the rout.



Hinch and her team-mates, who had lost 2-1 to India in the group stage, had won silver at the previous Games in Glasgow in 2014.



The victory ensured they bounced back from their semi-final 2-1 shootout loss to New Zealand, who went on to beat Australia 4-1 in the final and take gold.

Hinch said: "For a few of us this was a disappoint but in the grand scheme of things I think it’s important that we’ve won today and it sets us up for the summer.

"The older you get the more you are unsure it could be your last Commonwealth Games so you have to take advantage but the bigger pitch is we bounce back for this summer and make sure we are better.

“I think there’s a few key things around our ability to convert all our changes and I think the outcomes need to be better but that’s something we can work on. There were times throughout the tournament where we were not as sound as we have been and as we went on we found we did that better."

Hinch also won Olympic gold in Rio 2016.