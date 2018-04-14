Blue Star enter 13 teams into Road Relay Championships and race to top-ten places

The Sussex County Road Relay Championships took place at Christ’s Hospital School over the weekend and saw the Blue Stars have 13 teams competing across the age groups.

The event started with the under-13 girls’ race, run over three legs of just over a mile, with Sophie Morris leading off for the A team and running an excellent 6min 51sec for the course, and recording the fastest time for the club.

Sophie Morris

She handed over to Emilia Burtenshaw who ran 7-18, and with Olivia Sharpe (7-34) running the final leg, she brought the team home in fifth place.

The B team of Madeliene Way (7-47), Sophie Lopez (8-23) and Katie Oliver (8-33) finished 16th.

The under-13 boys’ race saw five Blue Star teams toe the line. The A team of Ryan Rothe (6-46), Jesse Mackarel (6-44) and Reuben Marsden (6-43) finished ninth.

The B team of Dominic Barber (6-43), Tristan Bradley (6-50) and Luke Bull (7-37) finished 16th, while the C team finished 19th, the D team 23rd and the E team 25th out of the 29 competing teams.

Bernie Spannagl

The under-15 boys’ A team saw Ashley Williams run 5-36, the fastest time for the club and with Sam Richards running 6-12 and Ollie Arnold 6-44, the team finished eighth.

In the under-15 girls’ event, Izzy Hayes ran an excellent 6-26 to record the eighth fastest overall time.

The women’s race, run over three legs of the longer two-mile lap, saw the team finish in an excellent fifth position.

Led off by Annabel Morton (12-04), then Alex Richer (12-29) on the second leg and Yasmin Akbay brought the team home with a final leg of 13-25. Morton was the fastest under-17 woman overall, with Richer third fastest.

The men’s race, run over six legs of the two-mile course, saw the A team finish in sixth place. Luke Burgess led the team off, running 10-39, which earned him third fastest overall for the under-17 age group, he handed over to Harry Eaton, having his first run for the club, kept the team in contention running 10-45. Bernie Spannagl running third leg moved them into fourth position with an excellent run of 10-04.

Frances Scarr ran 11-26 to drop back one place, Bradley Burke held that position on the fifth leg with a run of 11-13 and Luke Triccas brought the team home with 11-34.

The B team of Jonathan Arnold (11-58), Adrian Fautly (11-04), Charlie Maclean (12-48), David Maclean (13-42), Jack Milnthorpe (13-05) and James Maclean (14-24) finished in 20th position.

The over-50 men’s team of Rob Clarke (13-21), Ron Shannon (15-11) and Stewart Mackman (15-03) finished 20th.