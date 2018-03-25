Blue Star and Atlantis member Hayes defends her national biathlon title

Horsham Blue Star and Atlantis Swimming Club member Issy Hayes has defended her UK title winning the national Biathlon Championships for the second year running.

This year’s event, which followed the same format of a combined swim and run, was particularly tough due to the adverse weather conditions.

Crystal Palace athletics stadium rarely sees competition in the snow, however, Hayes managed to prove that hard work really does reap rewards.

She was ranked number one in the UK going into the event and a solid swim put Hayes in sixth position.

A ferocious piece of running leading from the front assured her first position and in doing so recorded the fastest run time of the day throughout all the age categories despite still being only 13 years of age.

Teammates Clara Alston and Abi Crawford concluded a successful day joining forces with Hayes to secure a further gold in the team event