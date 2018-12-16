Billy Monger thanks mum and dad on BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Billy Monger got a chance to thank his mum and dad Rob and Amanda at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony - after he was earlier cut off during a speech.

The Charlwood racing driver won the Helen Rollason Award at the annual awards show but was cut off during his acceptance speech after it was thought he had finished.

But just before Geraint Thomas was announced as the winner of the main award, presenter Gary Lineker interviewed Monger about what he want to say at the ened of his speech.

And it was to thank his mum and dad Rob and Amanda.

Monger said: "Just in case you haven't had enough of me yet, I just want to thank my mum and dad for all they have done for me and supporting me in what I am doing. It would have been quite easy for them, considering what happened, to not support me in racing still. I heard in the VT for one of the first times since the accident that my dad said he blames himself for letting me race.

"I just want to opportunity now tell him I would have raced whether you told me to or not. Massive thanks to mum and dad for being there for me."

Gary Lineker added: "Rob, Amanda, congratulations on having such a special son."

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award is an award given annually as part of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony. The award is given for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.