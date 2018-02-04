Ben Jones' trainer Ross Payne tips opponent Reece Bellotti for the top

Ben Jones' trainer Ross Payne tipped the winner of last night's clash, Reece Bellotti to go all the way to become World champion.

He believed it was a close fight between the Crawley man and the reigning Commonwealth champion which had an unfortunate finish.

Ben Jones on the canvas after being knocked over in the sixth round by Reece Bellotti. Picture by Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom Ringside photos and Mark Robinson/Matchroom Backstage photography

Payne agreed with referee Ian John-Lewis' decision to stop the fight in the sixth round after Jones suffered his second count of the contest.

He said: "It was disappointing. I thought Ben was in the fight, six rounds gone, he's taken Bellotti further than anyone else has.

"The plan was to take him past six rounds and catch him up in the back half.

"I had Bellotti a couple up, but you could argue he wasn't and Ben was pushing forward. He got caught by a very heavy-handed boxer. I would have like to have done more!

Reece Bellotti raises his hand in victory at the end of his fight with Ben Jones, right. Picture by Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom Ringside photos and Mark Robinson/Matchroom Backstage photography

"There wasn't a lot in it, it was very close. He got caught by a body shot in the third and I think it took a bit out of Bellotti because he was trying to steamroller him.

"The fifth probably was his fifth round.

"All credit to Ben, he was straight back up on his feet in four of five. I wish he had gone on his knees a bit.

"The referee got the right decision - Bellotti was a world class amateur and is a top prospect and is going to go far.

"I don't see why he couldn't could go on to be World champion, why not?

"He's got a lot to learn - Ben caught him with a lot of shots but I do think he'll be a good fighter, definitely. You can never tell in this game though."

Payne was unhappy with the result but was delighted with Jones' display during the title bid.

He said: "I was extremely pleased with Ben's performance.

"Our plan was going perfectly, he was just two rounds down, no problem, we were going to get him on the home stretch because Bellotti has never been there (boxing a full 12 rounds) - it was a good, competitive fight but he got caught. That's boxing unfortunately. Most people would not have got up after that."