Anstee-Brown leads Horsham Joggers home in Brighton Half Marathon

A number of Horsham Joggers were among the 8,000 people that took part in this year’s Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday.

Thousands of charity runners joined elite racers taking on the 13.1-mile race at 9am as spectators lined the course cheering them on.

Some of the Horsham Joggers contingent in Brighton on Sunday

The first runners came in just after an hour, and in the men’s race, it was a podium of Pauls.

Paul Pollock from Northern Ireland came in first (1hr 06min 57sec); four-time Brighton Half Marathon winner Paul Martelletti was second (1-08-16); and Paul Whittaker was third (1-08-34).

In the women’s race Izzy Coomber of Lewes Athletics Club was first (1-19-00).

The event was an even greater challenge than usual because of the extreme cold and biting wind.

Starting and finishing at Madeira Drive, most of the uphill section of the course was just after the start as more than 30 Horsham Joggers made their way out towards Ovingdean.

They then returned through Brighton out to Hove Lagoon in the west, with a short detour past the Royal Pavilion, before returning east along the promenade.

Despite the freezing conditions some fantastic times were recorded.

Matthew Anstee-Brown was the first Jogger home in 1-18-38, followed by Paul Oakley (1-24-33) and Stuart Carruthers (1-33-00).

Other Joggers times: Mike O’Grady 1.33.17, Dominic Wakefield 1.33.23, Michael Saunders 1.33.42, Duncan Meadus 1.33.46, Stuart Adesilu 1.34.22, Michael Catlow 1.41.45, Laurence Carpenter 1.43.07, Stephen Maskens 1-43-49, Rebecca Gattinesi 1.44.31, Guy Gilder 01.46.01, Beck Elder 1.51.47, Alan Jones 2.00.54, Kirsty Anstee-Brown 2.01.00, James Munden 2.01.12, Lisa Bowler 2.02.04, Arun Cooke 02.02.25, Margaret Wadman 2.07.37, Adam Grogan 2.07.39, Claudine Van Der Merwe 2.08.13, Richard Cornell 2.13.14, Caroline Bransden 2.20.36, Hollie Spiers 2.22.51, Jennifer Boniface 2.23.07, Grace Newton 2.26.29, Pip Mortimer 2.26.53, Victoria Saunders 2.44.31, Jane Adams 2.46.52, Jenny Boyd 3.06.14.

There were also thousands of charity runners, including 135 running for race organiser The Sussex Beacon, which provides support for those with HIV in Sussex.

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, ran for Young Epliepsy with his son Woody.

Norman ran the 13.1-mile course in 1-59-00, and Woody came in at 1-55-00.