'Lack of passion and desire' sees Loxwood knocked out of FA Vase by Glebe

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey bemoaned a ‘lack of fight’ from his side as the Magpies lost 3-0 away to Glebe in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Laurent Hamici opened the scoring for the Southern Counties East League side on 35 minutes, before second half goals from Peter Sweeney and Sam Edwards consigned Loxwood to defeat.

Neathey felt that his team’s lack of confidence hindered their display and demanded his side perform for the full 90 minutes.

He said: “The first half was good, second half was awful, we just didn’t show up in the second half.

“There was a lack of fight and we just rolled over and had our belly tickled.

“We defended well in the first half but in the second half we just gave up and conceded early and then showed a lack of passion and desire. It’s not helping with confidence at the minute the fact that we’re losing games so we’ve got to put a performance in for 90 minutes rather than just 45.”

Glebe dominated the first half hour but the Magpies defended resolutely and were growing into the game before Hamici’s goal ten minutes before half-time.

As the second half began, it took the hosts just two minutes to score as Sweeney’s 20 yard strike squeezed into the bottom-right corner.

Loxwood had their first meaningful effort on the hour mark and had a second chance on 76 minutes but a free header went over the bar.

With Glebe piling on the pressure, the Magpies conceded a penalty on 90 minutes which was duly dispatched by Edwards.

Loxwood hosts fourth-from-bottom Hassocks in the league on Saturday and Neathey has called this a ‘must win game’.

He added: “We give every team due respect but we are definitely looking to pick up points. Every game is a must win game and the fact that we haven’t won in the league this season definitely makes it a must win game.”

Loxwood: Smith, Holvey, Warren, Hards, Courtney, Williams, Wood, Swaine, Gritt, Death, Neathey. Subs: Matthews, Wright, Jardim, Maunder, Lyden.