Horsham YMCA boss Buckland expecting tough test in rearranged fixture at Saltdean United

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland is expecting a tough game ahead of tonight's rearranged SCFL Premier Division game at third-placed Saltdean United.

YM had travelled to Saltdean on Tuesday 21 August and were leading 3-1 until the game was abandoned on 75 minutes.

The hosts went ahead on 23 minutes through Toby House before YM struck two minutes later thanks to Alex Barbary.

Mark Cave slotted home a penalty to give the visitors the lead on 56 minutes, and then Barbary bagged his second of the night after 69 minutes.

Saltdean were then awarded a penalty soon after but a serious injury to Tigers man Josh Marshall in the build up saw the game abandoned.

Despite the circumstances, Buckland would have liked to 'put that difficult fixture to bed' but feels this game won't define their season.

He said: "It would've been nice to have that three points on top of the ones that we have now and put that difficult fixture to bed.

"It will be a tough game but it's not a season changer. We will go down there with the right attitude and we'll be up for it.

"Nine games in, it'll be what it'll be but it won't be for want of trying. We will certainly want to go five points clear at the top as opposed to two."

Horsham YMCA have faced a number of injury problems so far this season but goals from new boys' Barbary, Dean Bown, and Tony Nwachukwu have helped YM to the top of the league.

Despite having a potent frontline, Buckland is set to welcome back players that he feels will add even more strength to an already exciting strike force.

He added: "We do have players coming back now who can get their name on the scoresheet. Luke Donaldson has been out for a couple of weeks and he should be available Tuesday night.

"Luke Gedling is just about fit again, and Sam Schaaf should be available Tuesday night and Schaafy is good for 20 goals a season."