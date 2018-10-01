Horsham boss Di Paola hoping to clip wings of 'flying' Phoenix Sports

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is expecting a tough contest as they host high-flying Phoenix Sports in the league tonight.

The Kent-based side sit third in the Bostik South East table with 15 points from a possible 21 but they were removed from the FA Cup last Wednesday after they were found to have fielded a banned player in their first qualifying round replay against Southern Combination Premier side Lancing.

The Hornets come into the game having picked up a 2-1 away victory over Bostik North side Bury Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Trophy on Saturday but Di Paola is expecting a difficult side against a team that are 'flying'.

He said: "They're third and they are flying. They had a good win away at Guernsey at the weekend and they're a good side so we're expecting a tough game.

"They are all tough in this league so we will just play as well as we can and I will be happy with that."

Despite a good away win in the FA Trophy, the Hornets picked up yet more injuries. Before the game had begun, Chris Smith had to pull out due to a knee injury and Lewis Hyde had to come off on 16 minutes after a mid-air collision left him bloodied.

Goalscorer Rob O'Toole then limped off on 68 minutes due to an injury to his quad muscle to add to an ever growing injury list for the Hornets.

Although all three came off on Saturday, Di Paola is still waiting to hear whether or not his squad selection will be affected for tonight's fixture.

He added: "We're waiting to hear because the fallout from Saturday meant we had a number of injuries so we will wait until as late as possible to decide what we're going to do there."

Kick-off tonight is 7:30pm.