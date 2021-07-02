Horsham golf captains help bakers find right recipe

Horsham's captains make their donation to JubyLee Bakes

Each year at Horsham Golf the club captain, ladies’ captain and seniors’ captain choose a charity that members support throughout the year.

Despite club activities being seriously curtailed by Covid-19 last year Horsham Golf Club members made a charitable donation of £2513 to JubyLee Bakes at the club.

This is a registered charity consisting of a group of young people with learning difficulties who won the 2016 Young Start-up Talent Gatwick Diamond Competition. They run a bakery business to enable them to gain training and work experience. They operate from a kitchen in Thakeham, baking cakes which are sold locally.

Find out more at www.jubylee bakes.org.uk.

Liz MacGregor, Richard Lodge and Nairon Khan, the 2020 captains, alongside Marc Oratis, 2021 club captain, presented a cheque to Simon Tomlinson and other representatives from Juby-Lee Bakes. The three current captains have decided to continue raising funds for this charity in 2021.

Meanwhile Horsham seniors played a two-day Monthly Medal. On day one winner was Tony Puttock with a very good nett 64. Second was Nairon Khan on 65, with Kim Limbrick third in categories one to three on 67 and Bob Smith third in category four-plus on 71.

Day two’s winner was Phil Hedges on countback from Jim White both on nett 67.

Third in cat one to three was John Dodsworth with 68 and Alex Osment was third in cat four plus, also on countback with 67.

The seniors’ Midsummer Cup is always a popular four-ball better-ball competition won this year by Tony Puttock and Bob Smith, repeating their winning ways together on 49 points. Second were Martin Jesty and Christine Dickenson on 45 with Chris Frogley and Peter Scofield third with 44 points.

After a 3-3 draw at home against Chichester, Horsham seniors hosted Worthing GC in the first round of the Sussex County Golf Union Cyril Blake Knockout Cup. It is a foursomes matchplay competition.

Nigel Croy was the Horsham match captain playing with Jim White against Keith Hale and Trevor Jones from Worthing. Despite a hole in one by Andy Wachnianin, Horsham lost 4-0 to Worthing.

The Annual Seniors Invitational four ball better ball competition was played in lovely weather and fielding an excellent number of teams.

First prize went to Tad Paluchowski and Steve Mead on 46 points, second were Martin Jesty and Ray Aylmore with 45 and third David Ericson and Simon Hawkins with 44.

MANNINGS HEATH

Having already won Mannings Heath’s first mixed competition of the year, Neil Russell and Julie Law continued their impressive form in the second, this time to claim Enid’s Urn.

After six holes each of better-ball, greensomes and foursomes their 43 points put them three clear of Richard and Mina Burton and six ahead of Bill and Emma Francis. Veteran Ron Uttley, playing off 20, led the field in Saturday’s medal with 39 points, picking up points on every hole in a round of impeccable steadiness.

Graham Light was runner-up on countback from Andy Lambert on 38 but Lambert was left rueing a last hole blob when a point would have earned him first place.

The seniors had a miserable Midsummer’s Day to contend with but new recruit 28-handicap Kevin Peters was singing in the rain after carding 41 points to claim the George Richardson Cup.

Harvey Jones took second from Andy Jones on countback with 38 and moved up to leading spot in the seniors’ order of merit race.

Meanwhile eight of the section were having an equally soggy time at Holtye as they lost 2½-1½ in the third round of the inter-club Cyril Blake Foursomes. Chris McGrath and Richard Rossiter were their only winners, 3&1, while Andy Simmons and Mike Peacock secured the half.

Early rain led to a reduced field in the ladies’ Stableford but couldn’t deny the in-form Julie Law from claiming another win with 35 points, five clear of nearest challenger Margaret Brown.

Oliver Spencer beat Gareth Pontin on countback to win the nine hole roll-up on Kingfisher with 17 points. And a new men’s team fixture with Worthing saw Heath trail 3½-2½ after the home leg with wins for their Chris McGrath/Neil Russell, Mike Mullen/David Oldham pairings and a half for Cam Bates and Adam Piggott.

Last week, Gary Hayes belied his 19 handicap with eight pars in a nett 67 in a weekend medal competition. Runner-up and scratch man Aaron Peacock’s 69 was the best gross round of the weekend while Cam Bates led four players on nett 72 in third.

Richard Tullett took the midweek roll-up on Kingfisher with 22 points followed by Paul Maslin and Hayes, both on 19.

BOB HOOPER

COTTESMORE

Cottesmore GC ladies have achieved an impressive trio of victories in Sussex County Ladies’ Golf Association competitions in recent weeks.

First, in the County Championships held at Highwoods, junior Salysa Mason won the Stobart Cup for the best scratch score and the Grant-White Trophy for the best handicap score.

Playing alongside Salysa were teammates Iona McKean and Charlotte Topping, and their combined scores gave them the winning total to take the Sussex scratch team trophy (pictured above).

Cottesmore had also won this trophy in 2019.

Charlotte made it to the final of the Plate but lost to her good friend Holly Compton on the 17th after being six down. Charlotte said: “I can take so much from this weekend and the biggest thing I have learnt is never give up.”

In scorching conditions, in the Kathleen Rider Foursomes on the Cathedral course at Chichester Golf Club, the team of Heather Skinner and Jill Lewis, (38) and Irene Matheson and Charlotte Topping (36) scored a combined 74 points to win by one point over the team from Crowborough Beacon.