Freitas pleased squad 'found their shooting boots' in Billingshurst's last gasp win over Wick

Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas felt his side only performed in the last ten minutes as they overcame Wick 3-1 at home in Division One on Saturday.

Alin Obreja put ‘Hurst one up before Kieron Playle-Howard levelled before half-time. With the game seemingly headed for a draw, late goals from Jordan Stallibrass and Chris Spiers sealed ‘Hurst’s second league win of the season.

Freitas said: “This game was the first time we didn’t play well. We were wasteful in front of goal, and the game only livened up in the last ten minutes.

“I pushed Chris further up and put Jake Chadwick on and we really threw the kitchen sink at them.

“The funny thing is in the last five minutes we seemed to have found our shooting boots, and we scored some really good goals by playing some neat stuff.”

Hesitancy from Wick’s George Bingham let Obreja put the hosts ahead after 15 minutes. 11 minutes later Costin Somoiag’s unchallenged header was taken well by Wick’s ‘keeper.

The visitors found an equaliser as Bastian Dugamin’s under hit back pass was picked up by Playle-Howard who stroked the ball home before the break.

Wick dominated possession in the second half but struggled to create anything and this proved to be their undoing.

With 90 minutes on the clock, Stallibrass’s deft header made it 2-1 before Spiers made it 3-1 to seal the three points for ‘Hurst.

Tonight sees Billingshurst host fellow Division One side Bexhill United in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup (kick-off 7:45pm) and Freitas is looking forward to a keenly contested encounter.

He added: "I really can’t wait for Bexhill to come to our place. Every game we play, we play to win and we will play the best way we can to win the game."

'Hurst return to league matters on Saturday as they take on Littlehampton Town at home

Billingshurst: Hopkins, Bryant, Simester, Somoiag, Bowles, Dugamin, Obreja, Jeal, Stallibrass, Spiers, Bagwell. Subs: Brooker, Chadwick, Touahri, Da Silva.