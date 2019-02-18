Zinedine Zidane will only agree to take charge at Chelsea if he is given a £200m transfer kitty - Rumour Mill

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will only agree to take charge at Chelsea if he is given a £200m transfer kitty and the Blues offer playmaker Eden Hazard a new contract. (The Sun)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Zinedine Zidane (Photo -/AFP/Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane (Photo -/AFP/Getty Images)