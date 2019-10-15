Young guns get Broadbridge Heath through in RUR Cup

One of the youngest Broadbridge Heath squads for years picked up a 2-1 home win over Crawley Down Gatwick in Saturday’s rearranged RUR Cup second round tie.

Heath had 11 players under the age of 23 including 17-year-olds Cam Watts and Archie Goddard.

A Max Howell corner was met by Josh Tuck who headed the ball against the hands of Andy Greaves in the Down goal and then reacted quickest to drive the loose ball home to give Heath the lead on seven minutes.

Next a Tim Cook header pinballed between the post and a defender on the line before being cleared. At the other end Mitchell Bromage was rarely troubled but showed excellent distribution.

On 20 minutes a move that took in both flanks ended with Howell combining with Jamie Taylor to release the striker down the side of the penalty area.

Greaves rushed from his goal but Taylor expertly slipped the ball past him and into the net to give Heath a deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

It was an excellent 45 minutes for Heath with Bromage not having an on-target effort to deal with.

Heath began the second half just as strongly but gradually Crawley Down began to push forward and the Heath rearguard worked hard to keep the lead.

On the hour, a cross was cleared to the edge of the box and Michael Belli drove the ball back through a crowd of players and in off the post to half the deficit.

Then with time running out Jamie Robinson jumped and headed away a far post cross and landed on a Down striker who had run underneath him without making an attempt to get the ball.

A half-hearted appeal from the visitors was met with the referee pointing to the spot. Heath were stunned.

Even after comparing notes with his assistant referee the decision stood. But Bromage dived full length to pull off a fantastic save and maintain Heath’s one goal advantage.

Down threw everything at Heath but Tuck, who was playing through pain was immense, and the back line refused to concede.

The Bears host Peacehaven & Telscombe in the league on Saturday.

Heath: Bromage, Smith, Robinson, A Jones, Tuck, Waddingham, Howell, Blake, Cook, Taylor (Whitely 90+2), Watts (Goddard 75). Unused. C Jones, Miller.