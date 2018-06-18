Young Albion defender in season-long loan move to Notts County

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 defender Ben Hall has returned to League Two club Notts County on a season-long loan move.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances for the Magpies last season, after arriving on loan at Meadow Lane in January, and the Northern Irishman will now return for the 2018/19 campaign.

Hall started nine games in the heart of Notts County’s defence, helping Kevin Nolan’s side to three clean sheets as they secured a play-off spot.

Albion under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “Ben’s move to Notts County last season proved to be a successful one for all parties concerned, so this renewed loan made sense.

“It was great to see Ben getting some first-team football under his belt, as he became more accustomed to the physical demands of senior football in England.

“We wish Ben the best of luck at Notts County for the season ahead, and we’ll certainly monitor his progress during his time away.”

Hall also made 11 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season before moving to Meadow Lane, as he contributed towards Albion’s promotion to the top flight of under-23 football.