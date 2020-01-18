'You can see why certain players in this football club have seen certain managers off' - Crawley Town boss Yems on Walsall defeat

Crawley Town boss John Yems said his side were 'diabolical' in their 2-1 defeat away at Walsall.

The Reds lead through Panutche Camara's first goal of the season but two second half goals gave the Saddlers the win and Yems was not happy after the game.

He told the club's website: "We threw it away. As much as we have been pleased with the players today, I apologise to fans on their behalf because they [the players] wouldn’t. I thought for 20 minutes of that game they were diabolical.

"We talk about shape, we about everything else, we praise the lads when they do well, praise the supporters - I felt sorry for them coming all this way.

"We can’t just keep playing when we want to play.

"And it’s just so disappointing because we ended the little run we were on.

"To be fair we helped, we gave it away. Good side Walsall they have scored two goals. It’s a hard place to come but we went 1-0 up, missed a hatful of chances again. I think in general we were diabolical."

Ashley Nathaniel-George had a great chance to double the lead at the start of the second half, which could have changed the way the game went.

Yem said: "It’s easy to say that, but if they don’t score two goals, we win 1-0. I don’t accept that at all. You have still got to defend right and we got into bad habits and you can see why certain players in this football club have seen certain managers off, and it’s not acceptable."

Reds will look to bounce back against Grimsby Town next Saturday at The People's Pension Stadium