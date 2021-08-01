Action from Worthing United's 3-1 win over Billingshurst in division one of the SCFL / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United get winning SCFL start v Billingshurst - picture gallery

Worthing United had a winning start to the new Southern Combination League division one season, seeing off Billingshurst 3-1.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:34 pm

It was a nice start to the campaign for the Mavericks and photographer Stephen Goodger was there to capture the action, See his pictures on this page and the ones linked and read our round-up of the opening day's SCFL results here. Get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times, out each Thursday.

