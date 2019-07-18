Worthing and Gatwick Airport firefighters to play charity football match after Angmering boy became one of first UK proton-beam NHS patients

West Sussex firefighters will take to the pitch for a charity football match raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity, as a thank you for the care given to an Angmering teenager.

Mason Kettley was one of the first patients to undergo proton beam therapy on the NHS, at a new centre in Manchester run by The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

Mason Kettley has a long road ahead of him. Picture: The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

He was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour at the age of 15 and received the specialist treatment as it was deemed inoperable due to the risk of catastrophic complications.

Dad Ryan will be playing for Gatwick Airport Fire Service in the match against Worthing Fire Station at Ferring Football Club on Sunday, July 21, at midday.

Ryan said: “Mason was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2018 and had to go through proton beam therapy in January and February this year, with a very large road still ahead of him.

“We are trying to raise as much money as we can for the charity. All your support would be very much appreciated on the day.”

A smaller set of goals will be set up for the children and there will be a fire engine for them to explore. The bar will be open and there will be a barbecue and ice-creams.