Will Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi get chance to shake Manchester United legend's hand this season?

Gabriele Cioffi could get the chance to shake a Manchester United legend's hand in the club's first home fixture of the 2019/20 season.

The Reds first match at home on Saturday August 10 is against Salford City - a team owned by Manchester Unietd legends Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Nicky Butt.

Last season it was thought Scholes would be at the People's Pension Stadium for Crawley Town's fixture with Oldham. He did not appear but just a few days later Scholes was appointed as the Latics head coach. Scholes lasted just 31 days in the job before he resigned.

Oldham scored three goals in the last 16 minutes to punish Crawley Town on that day and Cioffi was left frustrated by the defeat and was also 'sorry' Scholes was not at The People's Pension Stadium to watch his new side.

Cioffi said: "He is an icon of football, a national team player and a legend of Manchester United. I am sorry I didn’t have the chance to shake his hand. I think he would have have been pleased with the performance. I wish him all the best."

When asked whether he thought Scholes would raise the profile of League Two, Cioffi said: "There are a lot of good coaches without big names in League Two. For sure he will get more attention on the league and I think he will add a different idea of football because of his experience."

Maybe this year Cioffi will get his chance too shake the legend's hand.