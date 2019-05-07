Why it was the right time for former Worthing, Horsham and Bognor striker Terry Dodd to take step into management at Wick

Experienced striker Terry Dodd admitted he was not expecting to take his first step into management just yet.

But the 29-year-old is relishing his next challenge after being named Wick player-manager.

The club had been on the lookout for a new boss after caretaker duo Dan Cox and Luke Cooper decided against taking on the role permanently.

Wick wasted no time in appointing a successor for the pair.

And after being approached by chairman Kevin Playle-Howard, Dodd had no hesitation in taking up the position.

The former Bognor, Worthing and Horsham forward believes the previous caretaker pair of Cox and Cooper have left him with good foundation to build from.

Now he is determined to move the club forward.

That’s after Wick finished ninth in the SCFL Division 1 and were beaten League Cup finalists.

After taking the plunge into management, Dodd said: “To be honest I didn’t think it would come this soon, but the opportunity at Wick came up so it seemed like the right time to take it.

“I’ve always thought about management ever since I was playing.

“When I had two years out due to my knee injury, my first thought was to get back playing but also I did think about the management side of things.

“I was playing for the club last season and it was tough initially because we struggled to find our feet.

“Dan (Cox) and Luke (Cooper) came in and took the reins and kept a decent core of players, which meant we managed to get to a cup final.

“That was a great achievement and they’ve laid a good foundation for me to take over.”

Dodd had no involvement on the management side of things last season.

His sole focus was on the field as Wick eyed promotion back to the SCFL Premier Division.

It was the club’s second season in the SCFL Division 1 last term.

Although Dodd stressed there is ‘huge potential’ at Crabtree Park.

And he feels playing at a high standard for various teams across Sussex as a player puts him in a strong position to take Wick forward.

He added: “We’ve got lots of potential at the club already, it’s early days and this is still very much a work in progress.

“I’ve spent all my career in and around Sussex football.

“During that time I’ve met a lot of people, who I’ve learnt a lot from, which puts me in a good position to take the club forward.”

Wick are set to welcome Worthing for a charity match at Crabtree Park on Saturday (3pm).

Adam Hinshelwood’s Bostik League Premier Division outfit are making the trip for what will be Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammons’ final fundraiser of his term in office.

Money raised from the charity clash will go to Shopmobility in Littlehampton and Bognor.

Admission is priced at £3 adults, £2 for concessions and £1 for children.