Why Horsham boss will find it easy to forget about FA Cup in lead-up to Carlisle tie

Dom Di Paola knows the league is the Hornets' priority for the next couple of weeks / Picture: Derek Martin Photography and Art

He reckons the Cup run has already cost the Hornets four or five points – and an injury to Shamir Fenelon.

And with the side one off the bottom of the Isthmian premier table, Di Paola is all too aware they need to start picking up points before they can start concentrating on their big weekend at Carlisle.

Horsham lost 2-0 at home to Cheshunt on Tuesday night, leaving them with only one win from their opening nine league games.

They’ve several games in hand over many rivals but won’t catch up before the Carlisle tie, which will see another two league games called off.

This Saturday the Hornets are at home for the third time in eight days when Bishop’s Stortford visit and a win is needed more than ever.

Di Paola said: “We have to put the Cup to one side for a while and look at getting results in the league.

“That won’t be hard for me as manager but some of the players might need help in focusing.

“We have to try to get back on track in the league and we’ll be playing Saturday-Tuesday almost every week up til Christmas.

“The Cup run has probably cost us four or five points and it’s robbed us of Shamir Fenelon after he got injured against Kingstonian.

“We need to capitalise on the next few games.”