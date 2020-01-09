Football

Who are the top goalscorers in Sussex this season?

Sussex has an abundance in goal scorers - and we have some prolific ones this season.

Here is a list of players who have scored ten or more goals for Sussex teams from the National League South down to the SCFL Division 2. Thanks to photographers Graham Lehkyj, Andy Pelling, Jon Rigby, Derek Martin, Chris Hatton, Mike Skinner, Ron Hill, Stephen Goodger, Tommy McMillan and Steve Robards

Trevor McCreadie (Haywards Heath Town- pictured), George Taggart (Eastbourne Town), Thomas Vickers (Eastbourne Town), Jack Jenkins (Copthorne)

1. 10 goals

Oli Leslie (Crawley Down Gatwick - pictured), Howard Neighbour (East Preston), Kane Penn (Eastbourne United), Paul Rogers (Eastbourne United)-10

2. 10 goals

George Cousins (Broadbridge Heath), Thomas Biggs (Mile Oak), Harry Heath (Southwick), Scott Murfin (Wick), Jordan Stallibrass (Roffey, Southwick)-10

3. 10 goals

Nicholas Sullivan (Crawley Down Gatwick - pictured), Arthur Smith (Horsham), Callum Chalmers (Arundel), Stuart Cameron (Copthorne First), Charlie Parmiter (Montpelier Villa AFC)

4. 11 goals

