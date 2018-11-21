'When Ollie Palmer plays with this intensity he is a Championship player' - Crawley Town head coach Gabrielle Cioffi

Crawley Town head coach Gabrielle Cioffi has praised Ollie Palmer after his performance in the FA Cup replay against Southend United.

Palmer inspired a brilliant comeback from 2-0 down with two well-taken goals and could have won it for the Reds in normal time with another couple of chances. However the Reds capitulated in extra time to lose 6-2.

Cioffi was full of praise for the Reds top scorer. He said: "When Ollie Palmer plays with this intensity he is a Championship player. No doubts on that.

"He has to be consistent because if I look at the Ollie Palmer tonight and the Ollie Palmer at Grimsby, it looked like the wonder brother and the other cousin of Ollie Palmer.

"Ollie is a top player and I think he was the best player of the pitch tonight. He showed power, speed, technique and will, the will to achieve the result and the will to score and that is amazing.

"But we have to think as a squad and we have to find an emotional balance."

Crawley Town host Crewe Alexandra at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.