What is Crawley Town's women's player pathway?

The women’s game is one we take seriously at Crawley Town, with female football development and the Women’s Player Pathway being the most developed it has ever been.

Crawley Town now provide more opportunities than ever before, for those girls who have a passion football and want to play in a supportive and girls only environment.

What does the Player Pathway mean for Girls’ football and how can you get involved?

In the Women’s Player Pathway, there is something for everyone.

At Crawley Town, we aim to help all ages, from girls aged 5 years-old to a 61 year-old seasoned campaigner with their progression in football.

We give Girls and Women the opportunity to fully explore different levels of football and pursue their football dreams, as well as give them an opportunity to improve their fitness in a friendly and supportive environment.

Our Pathway begins with SSE Wildcats, which is a girl-only programme aimed at girls aged 5 – 11 at the Crawley Town FC 3G Ballcourt.

This programme is £3 per session with the first session free and takes place every Friday from 5pm – 6pm.

The FA programme gives the girls regular opportunities to play football and take part in an organised setting, where the emphasis is on fun and engagement in a safe environment.

Our coaches believe in giving everyone the opportunity to build their skills in football and as part of this session, we separate into groups based on the girl’s ages and skill level, providing each group with their own coach to work alongside.

Premier League Girls is a funded programme, which constitutes 30 sessions at each satellite centre football coaching for girls aged 11+.

Like the Wildcats session, we believe in making sure all of the girls are catered for, so each session is spilt into 2 groups based on age, each having their own coach to support and help the girls improve their skills.

By splitting the group into age groups, it allows the coaches time to really nurture and support the girls, enabling participants to get what they need out of each session without being held back by a large age gap.

The latest Premier League Girl’s session to start takes place at the Crawley Town 3G Ball Court at 6-7pm on Fridays.

If you are 11-18 and interested in joining, simply turn up or give us a call on 01293 410 000 extension 4.

Adam Wicking, Premier League Project Co-ordinator, said this about the new programme, “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring together girls from all over the area, who all have the same common interest, engaging in football.”

Finally, we have the nationally acclaimed Crawley Old Girls (COGs), which offers recreational football to women from 16+.

The COGs train at the Crawley Town 3G Ball Court on Wednesdays at 7.30-8.30pm (beginners) and 8.30-9.30pm (advanced), and every Thursday from 7-8pm (intermediate).

A participant from COGs said this about the benefits of the sessions, “I had never played football before but the sessions have helped me to develop skills through the coaching support we receive at each session.

"A bonus is making new friends who have a similar drive and love for playing since joining the programme. COGs have helped me to be the fittest I have ever been, which makes coming to these sessions even more enjoyable”.

