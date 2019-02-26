West Brom are tracking Crawley Town defender, according to reports

Championship club West Brown are tracking Crawley Town's David Sesay, according to The Sun.

The defender moved to the Broadfield Stadium after leaving Watford on a two-year deal in September.

Sesay has secured a regular first team place with a string of eye-catching performances.

The 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for the League Two side and the Baggies have been tracking the Hornets academy product since his senior bow last year.

The Sun report said the Reds are keen to keep Sesay next season - in the hope they secure their Football League status and then kick on next term.

Versatile Sesay, who can operate at right and left-back, will have a year left on his current deal in the summer, but with interest from bigger clubs, the Crawley could struggle to convince him to stay.

