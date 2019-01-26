'We’ve actually done it' - Crawley Town fans react to rare away win

Crawley Town fans are jubilant after the club won it's first away match since September 8, beating Swindon Town 1-0 at the County Ground.

Filipe Morais' goal was enough to separate the teams and secure a vital three points for Gabriele Cioffi's side.

And fans took to social media as the reacted to the win after the club tweeted: "FULL TIME: DO NOT ADJUST YOUR SETS! THE REDS HAVE WON AWAY! GET IN!!!!!!!!"

@ThatLad14 tweeted: "We’ve actually done it," while @Christiankell91 said: "How have we just done that then?"

@Jammygeeze said: "Blimey. Rode our luck but well done," and @Andrewhwayes19 tweeted: "Great result! An away win at last!"

Michael Fox was full of praise for Glenn Morris, he tweeted: "I got the result right, thanks to the Cat. Team of the week for him?"

Gabriele Cioffi will be all smiles after the Swindon Town win

Jack Kingsnorth posted on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page: "WHAT A RESULT!!! “WE GOT MORRIS IN ARE [sic] GOAL” 1-0 Up The Reds!" while Liam Fry said: "GET IN what a result !!!!!!"

Were you at the game? Let us know what you thought of the result and performance. Post on our Facebook page

SEE ALSO Crawley Town pick up first away win since September | Departed former Brighton and Bradford City player was not in Crawley Town boss's football plans