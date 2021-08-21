'We got beaten up by a very, very good side' - Crawley Town boss John Yems on defeat to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers

Crawley Town boss John Yems

It was a 9-goal thriller in which the Reds were level at half-time thanks to a Jake Hessenthaler brace, but four Forest Green goals meant that it would be a painful afternoon for Crawley.

It was a promising first-half, but John Yems admits Crawley were outdone in the second-half: “We got beaten up by a very, very good side, they deserved it. Really I think it was men against boys, I feel sorry for the fans that travelled here but we’ve got a lot to learn from it, and we’ve got to show a little more desire to win games out there”.

“We’ve been beat by the top of the league side, they’re top for a reason, and it shows you how far we’ve got to come, it shows what experienced players can do to your squad, and credit to Forest Green, we could still be out there now and we wouldn’t have won, it was more like a boxing match, we were trying to knock each other out. We’ve got to be a little bit cuter and a little bit cleverer.

“Next time out on the training ground? How to win a game of football. Some of the things we did today you can’t coach, you can’t put courage into anybody. To be fair, they did a good job on us, they’re a good side, we were just lucky it wasn’t ten.