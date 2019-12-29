'We come away disappointed we didn’t get the win' - Crawlely Town boss Yems after Grimsby Town draw

John Yems said Crawley Town come away from Grimsby Town disappointed with the one point after a 1-1 draw.

The Reds went behind after just two minutes but Ashley Nadesan scored to equalised. Both sides had chances to win it but had o settle for a draw.

Yem said: "It was a very tough game. Very physical game. First 20 minutes we wasn’t at the races, but we grew into the game and scored a good goal and played some good football.

"It seems like a thousand mile-round trip to get a point but I have said all along points are points and the end of the season they all add up.

"We come away disappointed we didn’t get the win and that’s a compliment to how well I think we have done."

Yems did not agree that they caught early, despite going down after just two minutes through Jake Hessenthaler. And Yems went on to praise their defensive record since he has taken over.

He said: "I disagree that we got caught early. We knew what to expect but sometimes you take it away from the opposition, that’s what they do and if you don’t stand up to them that’s what happens.

"To come back from that, a lot of teams would have melted there but we didn’t. We stood up to it. At the end of the game we had chances we probably should have scored from and we will take a look at that in training but at the end it took Glenn to keep us in it.

"That can’t happen, we have got to start putting goals away. But that’s three goals we have conceded in five games, you would take that wouldn’t you?

The committed Reds fans who travelled all the way to Grimsby were also praised by Yems, and he says those are the fans who deserve an opinion.

He said: "It’s a tough Chriistmas for everyone but we have to come all this way to Grimsby and the fans have been absolutely fantastic again.

"The people coming to watch us have told us they are happy, the ones who can’t be bothered to leave their house sitting on computers moaning about things all day, well I have no time for them.

"The ones who come and watch it, they can have an opinion if they want. They can see what I can see and if they are telling me we have improved then maybe we have."

Reds travel to Colchester United on New Year's Day. Yems said: "It’s another chance for us to put in another performance that will hopefully pick up points.

"I have said this all along, whatever team we put out, I can guarantee you one thing, will have a go.

"How we do at the end of that is in the lap of the gods or whoever has the luck at the end of the day. But whatever happens it will not be for the lack of trying."