'We can't beat Crawley Town, and that's a worrying, worrying thing' - Stoke City boss Nathan Jones react to defeat

Under fire Stoke City manager Nathan Jones said the Crawley Town defeat in the Carabao Cup was 'on him'.

Stoke are currently in 23rd place in the Championship and lost on penalties at The People's Pension Stadium - in a game the Reds could have won in normal time.

The Potters took the lead but we pegged back by Nathan Ferguson's strike. And in the end Jones' side were holding on following the dismissal of Natahn Collins early in the second half.

Jones said: "That’s on me and I will have to deal with that in house, how they performed and how they go about their jobs.

"There were some who weren’t good enough tonight. Weren’t good enough to beat Craqwley Town of League Two.

"That’s a worrying, worrying thing for a Championship side who want to be at the right side of the Championship.

"Look, Norwich lost here 1-0 and then beat Manchester City, so things happen in football so we can’t get too carried away. But iot’s not good enough and we missed an opportunity here tonight."

Match report - click here

Match live blog - click here

Gabriele Cioffi reaction - click here