The sides are two of the form League Two teams at the moment with both winning their last three outings.

The Reds have risen to 12th, just four points off the play-offs while Keith Millen's side are up to 19th after a difficult first half of the season.

Crawley Town gaffer John Yems

And Yems wants his side to carry on doing what they are doing and continue their unbeaten run, but they won't take anything for granted.

He said: "We don’t underestimate anyone.

"It’s another game that you are going to prepare to win, but don’t forget they are preparing to beat us.

"Keith, I know their manager well, he’s a good football person and they are a good club who always make you feel welcome.

"That 90 minutes we work to win, we don't just go up there just to say ‘what a long trip’ and take a few pictures of Hadrian’s Wall.

"We are going up there for three points."

Midfielder Sam Matthews, who made his first appearance after a long injury against Northampton Town on Saturday and provided the assist for Tom Nichols' winner, said it is a long trip, but come 3pm Saturday 'it's just another game'.

"You do get used to travelling a lot.

"This one is particularly long but the focus is on the game and you get up there rest and doing everything that is needed prior to the game but come Saturday 3pm it’s just another game."

Saturday could see new loan signing Caleb Watts make his first league appearance for the Reds. Ludwig Francillette and Will Ferry are likely to be out.