Watersfield stalwart Bob Dingle remembered in memorial charity match

Watersfield held the second annual Bob Dingle memorial match to remember the much-loved club stalwart.

Bob passed away last year and not only was he the father of two lifelong players, managers and backbone of the club, but also a former chairman and one of our fiercest supporters, doing much for the club.

His wife Christine still sits on the committee and the whole family are very important to the club.

The event was run last year for the first time, shortly after Bob’s passing and held at the club’s local at our home ground in Watersfield.

After being such a success, this year’s event was moved to Arundel and The Bob Dingle Xl - managed and captained by Bob’s sons Steve and Matt respectively - made up of those who knew Bob, faced a Watersfield XI, - managed by Dan Panesar, former manager - with current players and won 4-2.

The day raised £700 which will be split between Mary How Trust for Cancer Protection and Great Ormund Street Children’s Hospital.

Watersfield secretary and treasurer Charlotte Brumwell-Clark said “When you join Watersfield, you are joining a community. Every penny we make goes back into the running of the club.

“We plan on making this an annual event and hope that it will grow, enabling us to help more local causes as well as those important to individuals within our WFC community.”

The club has been running since the 1930s and five years ago it was saved by Ashley Clark, supported by family and friends loyal to the club, who grasped the opportunity to re-establish the club.

Since, the first team has been promoted four times in five years and has a new third team being set up. They have 70 players including under-19s and under-21s, and are searching for two more managers for reserves and thirds.