WATCH: Why Chichester's surfing striker misses matches - and may be absent for the second round

Chichester City striker Scott Jones has become the centre of attention after telling the BBC surfing beats scoring - even in the FA Cup.

Jones, who plays for Chi when he is not in some far-flung exotic location taking part in surfing competitions, was interviewed by host Mark Chapman as the BBC TV cameras visited Oaklands Park to show live the Cup second-round draw.

He delighted Chapman by talking him through some of his surfing moves then, when questioned, admitting a chance to go surfing in a good swell was better than playing football.

Jones also said he might miss the next round of the Cup at the end of November because it clashed with Thanksgiving and he has an American girlfriend.

