WATCH: One minute, one touch, one goal - is this free-kick about to go into the Guinness Book of World Records?

Max Burton knew he had scored a special goal when netted for Newton Villa Reserves in a West Sussex League division three game against Ambassadors -- but he had no idea his free-kick would be the subject of a world record inquiry.

Burton, player-boss of the Bognor-based outfit, brought himself on as a rolling substitute -- allowed in the West Sussex League -- in the 83rd minute to try to score from one of his trademark thunderbolts.

And after mesmerising the visiting defence with a quickly-taken free-kick that made it 3-0, the Jubilee Park manager immediately took himself off using the rolling sub system.

It meant that he had been on the pitch for ONE minute against the Chichester side and scored ONE goal with ONE touch of the game. The bricklayer, aged 32, explained: "I've always fancied myself from dead ball positions and over the years have slotted home a fair few.

"I named myself on the bench for the game as I like a run out now and again and when the chance came to do that with the free-kick I thought I'd have some fun," Burton said.

"I trotted over, asked the ref if I could take it early, he confirmed I could, I tucked it away in the corner of the net then came straight off. I was probably on the pitch less than a minute.

"After the game one of our supporters pointed out that being on the pitch for a minute, scoring a goal with one touch and then coming off might be some sort of record. He then set about enquiring to the Guinness Book of World Records and I am told he awaits a response."

Burton added that he would try the same again in a game but only if Villa were leading comfortably. He added: "I have faith in my ability to score but wouldn't want to jeopardise a result. But, never say never!"