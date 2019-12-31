Watch Matt Hards' incredible solo goal for Steyning Town against Lancing

Matt Hards scored an incredible solo goal as they lost 2-1 to league leaders Lancing on Friday night.

Gerry Murphy’s men ran one of the SCFL Premier Division front runners close but goals from Lewis Finney and James Rhodes gave Naim Rouane’s men the win. You can see Hards' goal below

Barry St Germain tweeted after the game: “Tonight’s match between @SteyningTown & @LancingFC was a great ad for local football, Steyning gave us one of our toughest matches of the season but this team has quality and fight throughout and deserved the win. Another three points in the bag - that’s for you @LancingFC_Chair.”

Murphy was proud of his men and also believes Lancing will still be challenging at the end of the season.

He said: “We played well against a very well drilled and confident team.

“If they keep everyone fit they will go close to winning the league but a long way still to go as for us we need to keep trying our best and hopefully a win is not to far away.”

Murphy’s men have now gone ten league games without a win and face Horley Town on Saturday.