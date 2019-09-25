Watch how Crawley Town fans, Gabriele Cioffi and Kelly Derham reacted to the Carabao Cup live draw

It was a huge anti-climax for Crawley Town fans as they drew Colchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Fans joined head coach Gabriele Cioffi, operations director Kelly Derham and assistant head coach Edu Rubio to watch the draw live in the Mayo Wynne Baxter suite at The People's Pension Stadium.

Gabriele Cioffi talks to fans watching the live draw

Following Liverpool's 2-0 win over MK Dons on Sky Sports, Andy Hinchcliffe and Don Goodman made the draw.

There was elation as the number 16 ball was drawn first, then the number six ball was drawn - you will have to watch the video to see the reaction,

