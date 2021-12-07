Walsall v Crawley Town preview: A chance for both sides to find some form

The hosts sit in 14th in League Two but are struggling for form as they have just one win in their previous seven games.

Crawley are suffering a similar poor patch of form as they have struggled to pick up results for a while and sit 19th in the table but a win would put them level on points with opponents Walsall.

Kwesi Appiah is the man who Crawley have been relying on for hitting the net as he has seven goals in 16 League Two appearances

Both teams have picked up six league wins so far but the Red Devils have struggled to pick up as many draws and consequently sit three points behind their opponents but do have a game in hand.

John Yems’ side have been struck with so many injuries this season and have been unfortunate with missing key players. Crawley currently have 13 players out injured with seven regular players out injured.

James Tilley has been a bright spark in the Crawley team in recent weeks, with him picking up goals against Barrow and Mansfield. Tilley was awarded with the Crawley Observer player of the month award for November.

Scoring goals have been a big problem for both these sides coming into this contest, as Walsall has scored just three goals in their last seven games, while Crawley haven’t scored more than one goal in a league game since September.

George Miller has done his best for Walsall in terms of scoring goals this season, as he has a third of Walsall’s league goals, scoring seven out of their 21 goals. The Barnsley loanee has been impressive for the Saddlers but hasn’t scored in nine games.

Kwesi Appiah is the man who Crawley have been relying on for hitting the net as he has seven goals in 16 League Two appearances. James Tilley is the only other player to have scored for Crawley in the league since September, with Tilley’s goals coming in the last three games.