VIDEO: Horsham celebrate Bostik League play-off victory and promotion

Horsham lifted the Bostik League South East Division play-off trophy as they overcame Ashford United in the final at Culver Road on Friday night.

Defender Dylan Merchant headed home a 108th- minute free kick to send the Hornets to a 2-1 victory and back to a Premier Division that they last played in in 2011/12.

Horsham celebrate winning the Bostik League South East Division play-off. dm1950678a

A crowd of 880 were treated to a thrilling game at Culver Road in which George Haywards' first-half stunner put the hosts ahead, before a Sam Corne penalty on the stroke of half-time leveled things up.

It didn't look like it would be Horsham's night when Rob O'Toole missed a second half penalty, but in the second half of extra-time, Merchant's header sent the hosts up from what was their first play-off final for 14 years.