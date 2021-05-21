Upper Beeding appeal FA promotion decision

Tuesday saw the FA confirm the league allocations for steps three to six of the English non-league pyramid.

The restructure saw 107 clubs move upwardly within the pyramid at steps four to six to facilitate a new division at step four, two new divisions at step five, and a reduction of divisions at step six.

The shake-up saw Montpelier Villa promoted to Division 1 from Division 2.

Points per game from the past two seasons, which were made null and void, and curtailed respectively, were used to decide promotion.

But over the past two campaigns, the Yellows have sat second in Division 2 before the season's eventual abandonment.

Upper Beeding took 46 points from 21 games in 2019-20 and 25 points from 11 fixtures in 2020-21.

The Yellows were seven points behind league leaders Montpelier Villa, having played a game more, in 2019-20 and were level on points with table-topping Rustington, once again having played a game more, last season.

Upper Beeding, in action against Hollington United in 2019, have appealed the FA's decision to not grant them promotion to SCFL Division 1 as part of the governing body's non-league restructure. Picture by Simon Newstead

Upper Beeding have subsequently chosen to appeal the decision not to promote them, but the FA has stated that any club who does appeal will be charged £100.

A statement on the club's official Twitter account said: "We confirm we have today submitted our appeal to the FA and the SCFL.

"We owe it to terrific group of players, management team and our sponsors.

"We’ve come too far to let six years of hard work go down the toilet.