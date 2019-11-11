Updates: Chichester City take their place in the FA Cup second round draw

Draw day is here for Chichester City - but can it match the heights of the last one?

It's three weeks since City got a bye in the first-round FA Cup draw, sparking jubilant scenes as players, management and families watched at Oaklands Park.

The crazy scenes at Oaklands Park when the first round draw ended with City getting a bye

Now it's time for the draw for round two as Chichester find out whether they will face a team from League One or League Two or another non-league team.

The prize for second-round winners couldn't be bigger - a place in the third round alongisde Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League and Championship teams.

The second round takes place from Friday, November 29, to Monday, December 2, with a number of ties set to be selected for live BBC or BT Sport TV coverage.

Monday's second round takes place from 7pm at City's Oaklands Park clubhouse - as we reported on Friday - hosted by Mark Chapman and being shown live on BBC2. We;ll update this story as soon as City know who they'll play.

Chi City win at Bowers and Pitsea to reach the first round

The moment Chi City found out they had a bye to the second round

Chi assistant boss says the cup run is down to the manager going to Hogwarts and learning the dark arts

Here are the draw numbers...

1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY

2 SOLIHULL MOORS

3 CRAWLEY TOWN

4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH

5 COVENTRY CITY

6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM

7 CARLISLE UNITED

8 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

9 ALTRINCHAM

10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE

11 MAIDSTONE UNITED

12 MALDON & TIPTREE

13 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED

15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY

16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH

17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION

18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY

20 NOTTS COUNTY

21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON

22 AFC FYLDE

23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS

24 OXFORD UNITED

25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY

26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY

27 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

28 MANSFIELD TOWN

29 DOVER ATHLETIC

30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS

31 BOSTON UNITED

32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN

33 CREWE ALEXANDRA

34 FLEETWOOD TOWN

35 KINGSTONIAN

36 ROTHERHAM UNITED

37 BLACKPOOL

38 PORT VALE

39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED

40 CHICHESTER CITY