Tottenham defender is Manchester United's priority target in January and Chelsea plan sell star in next month's transfer window - Rumour Mill

Chelsea are only prepared to offer 31-year-old Brazil defender David Luiz a 12-month contract extension beyond the summer
Chelsea are only prepared to offer 31-year-old Brazil defender David Luiz a 12-month contract extension beyond the summer

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is Manchester United's number one priority target in January. (The Sun)

And there is plenty of Chelsea news. Here is today's Rumour Mill.