Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted young defender Juan Foyth was one of his side's best performers against Arsenal, despite his mistake in the defeat at the Emirates. (Football.London)

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who is believed to be a target for Liverpool, is reportedly looking to sign a new deal at the Serie A club. (Calciomercato). Here is today's Rumour Mill.