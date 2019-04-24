Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested in Ivory Coast forward, Liverpool will demand £40m euros for Marko Grujic - Rumour Mill

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha - but Crystal Palace want £75m for the 26-year-old. (Daily Star)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Wilfried Zaha (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

