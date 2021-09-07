Tickets for Crawley Town's trip to Colchester United on sale now

Action from last season's clash between Crawley Town and Colchester United. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

The Reds will play at JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday, September 18, kicking off at 3pm.

Fans should note that tickets for this fixture can only be purchased online via the Colchester United website. Colchester United have stated that no phone or in-person sales will be accepted, including on the day of the game.

Crawley Town Football Club will not be selling tickets for this fixture at the discretion of our hosts.

Tickets can be purchased online until 3pm on the day of the game, fans can print off their tickets at home or scan a digital pass on their smartphone.

The only exception is for ambulant disabled/wheelchair and carer (those that have DLA/PIP) whose permits MUST be purchased over the phone. The ticket office number for these purchases is 01206 755161.

The away stand at the JobServe Community stadium is situated behind the goal at the northern end of the stadium. Fans can choose which away section they wish to sit in, but the online system will allocate them a specific seat.

To allow groups of fans to sit together while operating social distancing, (when appropriate) fans can create their own groups (bubbles). This will allocate tickets together with anyone else that has purchased tickets in the same section and using the same group name.

A confirmation email will then be sent, which will include information on what happens next. Information regarding your ticket will also be available via a dashboard, which will be available when you log in to the colutickets.com account used to purchase your ticket.

Colchester United have released the following guide for purchasing tickets:

1) Head to colutickets.com.

2) Click on the 'Sign In/Register' button in the top right.

3) If you already have an account, sign in and head to step 5. If you need to register an account, click 'Register New User'.

4) Complete all the field marked * (Address, contact details and password for account.)

5) Hover over the tickets section in the menu bar, and click on 'Match Tickets'.

6) Scroll down to find the match you would like to purchase permit(s) for, and click Buy Tickets.

7) Select the block from the stadium map you would like to be seated in.

8) Scroll down to add the number of permits you would like to purchase.

9) If you know the name of the bubble you would like to join, add this in to ensure you sit with people you know. If you are creating a new bubble, leave this option blank - it can be changed from your dashboard after purchasing.

10) Click 'Next' to select the type of permit you would like to purchase (Adult, Concession Etc.), and to add contact details to each permit.

11) Select from the dropdown menu which type of permit (Adult, Concession, Etc.) you would like to purchase for each one.

12) Add the name of the person who will be using the permit in the field marked 'Permit Name'.

13) Add the email address of the person who will be using the permit in the field marked 'Permit Email'. The email can be the same in each person's permit.

14) Once all fields have been completed, click 'Next'.

15) You will be taken to the order summary page - confirm you have selected the correct permits for the correct game.

16) Click 'Buy'. You will see a pop-up message confirming Colchester United will not store any card details from your purchase, click 'Next'.

17) Enter your card details and click 'Pay'.

18) You should receive a confirmation email confirming the permits you have just purchased.

19) Head to your dashboard, and you will see the permits you have purchased in the 'Match Permits' section.

20) You will see the bubble name, which will have been automatically generated for you, but you can change this by clicking the option next to it called 'Change Bubble Name'.

21) Change the bubble name to something memorable.

Tickets will be priced as follows:

Adult: £18.50

Concession (65+/Forces/NHS): £13.50

Under 18: £10

Fans should note that ticket prices will rise by £1.50 if purchased less than one week before the game. A further rise of £3.50 will be added to ticket sales on matchdays.