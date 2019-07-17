Three in, two out at Horsham as Di Paola continues to shape squad

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has added three new players but has seen two depart as the Hornets' preparation for the 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division campaign continues.

Forward Malachi Hudson, who scored twice in the Hornets' 4-0 friendly win over Hartley Wintney on Saturday, joins midfielder Alex Kelly, and defender Harry Mills at The Camping World Community Stadium.

Hudson, 24, spent last season at BetVictor South East outfit VCD Athletic and had spells at Welling United, Kingstonian, Walton Casuals and Greenwich Borough previously.

Both Kelly and Mills played for Southern League Premier Division South side Walton Casuals in 2018/19.

Midfielder Kelly began his career at Charlton Athletic while full-back Mills has played for Hampton & Richmond Borough and Walton & Hersham.

Di Paola was naturally delighted to have the trio on board, with the acquisition of Mills being highlighted by the Horsham manager as key.

He said: “Malachi is a creative, attacking player. Alex Kelly is a good, solid centre midfielder and Harry Mills can play anywhere along the back four. It plugs a gap because Lewis Hyde has dislocated his shoulder again. He played a lot of football at the back for us and we were a bit light on numbers.

“With Harry coming in he can give us some alternatives in those positions as well.”

Horsham have also confirmed that two more of last year’s play-off winning side have left the club.

Defender James McElligott and forward Tyrell Richardson-Brown have become the third and fourth players to leave this summer, following Josh Pelling and Joey Taylor’s departure.

Di Paola added: “With Macca (McElligott) he didn’t play a huge amount for us in the second half of last season. He found it hard to get minutes.

“It’s a shame he’s at pastures new but he did really well for us last year.

“I think some of it for Tyrell was a lot to do with the travel. He was the furthest away. Him, Joey and Josh used to travel in together and they’ve both stepped away.

“Tyrell was a massive part of our success last year and a fantastic lad so it’s a shame but it does always happen in football.

“But best of luck to Tyrell. He left on good terms, and you never know he might come back one day.

“He enjoyed it with us but I think sometimes certain influences dictate things at this level of football.”

Horsham made it a hat-trick of pre-season wins after a 2-0 home victory over Haywards Heath Town on Tuesday evening.

Charlie Harris netted a superb first half free-kick before a late Chris Smith penalty wrapped up the game.

The Hornets officially open The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday when they take on League Two side Crawley Town (3pm).