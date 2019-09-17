This squad are getting better and better as the matches go on - Crawley Town opinion

With Owner Ziya Eren in attendance Crawley extended their unbeaten run to five league matches, it’s been a long time for this sort of run, and gaining 10 points out of the last 12 – which is promotion winning form – I’m not getting carried away with that because it is really early days in the league season – another 38 games to go.

The game against Mansfield was a close affair with each team creating chances, however to win games you have to put the ball in the net – doesn’t matter how well you play, that is the only statistic counts – and Bez Lubala is having the knack to be in the right place at the right time – that seven goals scored this season already and if the nation press is to be believed, Premier and Championship clubs are already running the rule over the striker.

One player doesn’t make a team, this squad are getting better and better as the matches go on – even bringing other players into the starting line-up is having little effect on how they are setting themselves up and taking the game to the opponents – it’s both at home and away, yes, there have been scary moments in matches and Glenn Morris had had to be at his brilliant best – but we are coming away with something from the games.

We now have some more difficult matches coming up starting with Plymouth on Tuesday evening, they will bring a large support even for this midweek game, they haven’t had the best of starts losing 1-0 to Port Vale at the weekend.

Then at Northampton next Saturday, the Red Devils will be followed by an ever increasing away support – two full coaches will pull away from the Stadium on Saturday morning and with the countless numbers making their own way it’s possible that again we will see over 200 at the game, cheering them on to another three points.

After Northampton away the last in September, the Red Devils have some difficult away matches in October, at Forest Green, Bradford City and Newport County – all above us in the current league table – but I personally this that this team can bring home points from each of these game to push us further up the league.

We have also the Stoke City cup match on the horizon, on Tuesday week, the tickets are selling well and there is another chance for a full house, plus with Stoke City playing Notts Forest on the Friday after our cup match – then their manager has a selection problem of who he picks as the Forest game will be his priority – could be another upset on the cards.

GH AWAY TRAVEL OFFER TO ALL SUPPORTERS EXTENDED FOR THE OCTOBER MATCHES

With the £10.00 offer coming to an end after the Northampton game next weekend, we are pleased to announce that we are able to extend this offer of £10.00 away travel for the October matches that include the matches at Forest Green, Bradford City and the midweek game at Newport County. Again we must thank Paul Hayward (HKP) for his generosity in subsidising our away coaches for these extra matches and to you our supporters for making these past two away games a total success. To book on any of our coaches please contact Alain – Phone 07771 – 792346 - E mail alain_harper@Icloud.com.