The Three Lions lost on penalties as Italy triumphed at Wembley - but football fans across the town - and on social media - praised the job the former Hazlewick and Pound Hill Juniors pupil has done.

Mark Howard, who watched the drama unfold at the Redz Bar at Crawley Town Football Club, said: "It was a classic game of two halves. The first half was us, the second half was theirs and extra-time could have gone either way. Penalties is always a lottery but in Gareth we trust.

"Gareth has taken us to another level and made us realise football is back again."

Colin Wenlock, who was also at the Redz Bar said: "Very gutted but they did so well to get to the final. Italy have not lost in more than 30 games and they know how to play the game, don't they?

"Gareth has done very well and I am proud to live in the town he grew up in. My kids were taught my his mother and they always said lovely things about her."

Sam Morton, who lives in Ifield, said: "They did us proud. Football still came home and brought us all together #eng #Euro2020Final"

Gareth Southgate at the end of the game

Ally Darlow tweeted: "Gareth Southgate is a national hero and there’s nothing you can do to change my mind #ENG"

Megan Norris tweeted: "#GarethSouthgate we’re proud until next year …."

Clare Chamberlain said: "#GarethSouthgate you and your squad have done this country proud be proud of yourself and your men I applaud you and the squad xxx"